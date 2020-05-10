Marian Lois Chrosniak (née Blais), died peacefully on May 6, 2020, at 93. While we lost her physically that day, Alzheimer's disease had been stealing her from all who loved her for years. She has been released from its grasp at long last. Born on December 13, 1926 in Detroit, MI, Marian grew up in Hibbing, Duluth, and St. Paul, MN. A child of the depression, she was the glue that held her family of origin together during those difficult years, just as she was the heart of her own family in the years and decades to come. A legal secretary by training, she married Thomas D. Chrosniak, Jr in 1947 and the two of them went on to raise a family of six children, first in St. Paul and then in West Hartford, CT. No matter where Marian lived, she gave her time and talents to her family, her church, and her community. Whether it was leading the PTA or a Girl Scout troop, teaching CCD, volunteering at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, delivering Meals on Wheels, or serving as a Eucharistic minister, she was both humble and successful. Praying the rosary as part of the Legion of Mary allowed her to continue to be of meaningful service in her later years. Most importantly, she understood the uniqueness of each of her children and was committed to being the best possible mother to each one. She loved them unconditionally and supported them through their many joys and sorrows. It's remarkable that one person could bear so much for so many at the same time, and for so long. Tom's career in Connecticut gave Marian the opportunity to travel far and wide; impress colleagues, not to mention friends and family, with her culinary talents; and, build many, many friendships along the way. After their children were grown, his work took them to Winston-Salem, NC and after retirement they split their time between Avon, CT and Bradenton, FL. When it was time to move on to the next phase of their life together, they chose to return to Connecticut full-time, first in Farmington Woods, then The McAuley in West Hartford and finally, McLean in Simsbury. Marian is deeply loved and missed by her husband of nearly 73 years, Tom; her children Tom Chrosniak (Roxanne Stachelek) of West Hartford, Cherie Dolgin (Fred) of St. Augustine, FL, Jeanne Madden (Dick) of Plymouth, MA, Bob Chrosniak (Tanya) of Spring, TX, Mary Beth Rosato (David) of Avon, CT, and AnnMarie Roth (Tecari Shuman) of Brandon, VT; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. All of her grandchildren – Stephanie Madden, of Weymouth, MA; Patrick Madden (Lauren), of Hawthorn Woods, IL; Mariana Dolgin and Thomas Dolgin, both of Jacksonville, FL; Alycia Chrosniak and Christina Chrosniak, both of West Hartford, CT; Mark Rosato, of Baltimore, MD; Dana Rosato, of Somerville, MA; Kevin Rosato, of New York, NY; and, Daniel Chrosniak and Alina Chrosniak, both of Spring, TX – were privileged to grow up with a grandmother they knew and loved and who loved them tremendously. Patrick's children, Ryan and Avery, will know her legacy. Marian's family would like to thank McLean Home Care & Hospice for their gentle and compassionate care these last few months; Companions for Living and her special angel, Melissa Ruddy, for her loving companionship and care over the past few years; and, Anita Yakubu who was with Marian through some difficult transitions early in her illness. They are also especially grateful for the Care Partners in the Abernethy unit at McLean who treated Marian like family during this challenging time, when her own children couldn't be with her. Funeral arrangements are being made by Ahern Funeral Home in Unionville. Burial will be private, and the family will hold a memorial mass at a future date. Memorial gifts can be made to McLean Home Care & Hospice, 75 Great Pond Road, Simsbury, CT 06070 and Mercy Housing and Shelter Corporation, 221 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06106.



