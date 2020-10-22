1/1
Sister Marian Therese St. Marie
1939 - 2020
Putnam - Sr. Marian St. Marie, DHS, 81, a member of the Daughters of the Holy Spirit, unexpectedly died on Monday October 19, 2020 in Putnam, CT. Born Marian Therese St.Marie on October 11, 1939 in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of Leonide and Gertrude Marion St.Marie. She entered religious life in 1957 and made her religious profession on July 2, 1959 at the Holy Spirit Provincial House in Putnam, CT. She was then known as Sr. Therese Marian. She earned her BA in education and theology from Diocesan Sisters College and her MA in History and Political Science from St. Joseph University in West Hartford, CT. A lifelong educator, she began her teaching career in elementary schools in CT, VT and MA. then taught social studies and history at Putnam Catholic Academy in Putnam, CT, South Catholic High School in Hartford, CT until it closed and then at Mercy High School in Middletown, CT for 22 years. In her work she aimed to make her students aware of the positive aspects of cultures other than their own and of the injustices that have been perpetuated throughout history into the present day. She left teaching after 52 years when called to be a Provincial Councilor for the US Province of the Daughters of the Holy Spirit in 2014. In addition, she was the Advisor for the East Coast Associates. Her mandate as Councilor ended June 30, 2020 and she was looking forward to where the Spirit would lead her at this time. Sr. Marian is survived by the Daughters of the Holy Spirit spiritual family – her Sisters in community, the Consecrated Seculars and the Associates. She is also survived by her brother Gerald and his wife Elaine St.Marie, a nephew Geoffrey St.Marie and a niece Aimee Viniconis, a grand-niece and grand-nephew. Calling hours will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 99 Jackson Street, Willimantic, CT with a prayer service at 10:15 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Putnam at 1:00 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed including the requirement of a mask. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to DHS Retirement Fund, P. O. Box 497, Putnam, CT 06260. The Gilman Funeral Home, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT is in charge of arrangements. For memorial guestbook, please visit www.GilmanandValade.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
OCT
24
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
St. Joseph Church
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
OCT
24
Burial
St. Mary Cemetery
