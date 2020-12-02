1/1
Mariana Mois
1960 - 2020
Mariana Mois, 60, of Enfield, beloved wife of Gheorghe Mois, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, MA. Born on August 13, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Gheorghe and Florica Cozea and grew up in Romania. She worked for Accutron in the shipping department for most of her career, retiring a few years ago. Besides her husband, she is survived by her sister, Elana Craciunescu and her husband Marian, her beloved nieces Adriana, Melania, and Faithe, all of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, December 3, from 4-6 PM at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd. Enfield with a Service taking place at 6 PM. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
DEC
3
Service
06:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
