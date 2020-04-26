|
|
Mariann (Lally) Young, 68, of Harwinton, passed away unexpectedly on, Monday March 30th. She was born on May 7th, 1951, the daughter of Edward Lally and Genevieve (Keyes). She married Bruce Young on March 6th, 1976. Mariann worked for the Walmart Corporation for the last 20+ years and was a volunteer for the Winsted Fire Police. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, fishing and had an amazingly green thumb. She would carry a conversation with anyone willing to lend an ear and was always open to lending a helping hand. She is survived by her husband of 44 years; Bruce and two sons; David Young (Megan Stewart) and Steven Young (Kristan Young), 5 grandchildren; Haley, Mason, Charlotte, Spencer and Ava-Lynn. At this time the family has decided to not have any services. A celebration of life will be at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Mariann, please send to the Winsted Volunteer Fire Police at 27 Elm Street Winsted, CT 06098 Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020