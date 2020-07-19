Marianna C. (Grande) Emanuelson, 58, of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Ronald P. Emanuelson, Sr. for 32 cherished and wonderful years. Born in Hackensack, NJ, Marianna was the daughter of Yolanda (Pacheco) Grande and the late John Grande. She is a former resident of Ellington, moving to Glastonbury twenty years ago. Marianna had a long and successful career in Human Resources. She was currently working as a Human Resources Manager for XPO Logistics. She was a member of Ss. Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Paul Church in Glastonbury, CT. Marianna's pillar in life was her devotion to her faith and her calling for helping others. She felt a strong passion to support our veterans and was actively involved with the (Check On A Veteran) by helping those who were adjusting to life after their service to our country. She also volunteered her time as a companion to those who lived at the V.A. Home. Her faith, caring and wisdom was always there to support her family. She was our pillar of strength to guide us through life decisions and support us through difficult times. We will always carry our love for her in our hearts and minds, as she will live with us forever. In addition to her husband and mother, Marianna is survived by her daughter Rachel V. Cousins and her husband Jonathan of Frederick, MD, her son Ronald P. Emanuelson, Jr. of Glastonbury, her three brothers; John Grande and his wife Carolyn of NJ, Charles Grande and his wife Leslie of FL and Stefan Grande of NJ, her five sisters; Stephanie Sallen and her husband Chris of FL, Blanca Sussman and her husband Richard of NJ, Jennifer Marra and her husband Joseph of FL, Michelle Giordano and her husband Sam of NJ, Lisa Leal and her husband Bruce of NJ, her three Goddaughters; Kristina Emanuelson, Noelle Marra and Nicole Emanuelson and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial will be private. Friends may call on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In order to adhere to continued COVID 19 mandates, masks are required, six feet of social distancing along with having a maximum of 50 people in the funeral home at a time. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com