April 29, 1945 - February 6,2019Marianne Monica Budik Baker passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, West Palm Beach, Florida, from MDS, a complication from chemotherapy for Ovarian Cancer. Born in the Bronx, NY, to the late Anthony Joseph and Mary Veronica Budik. Marianne attended Morris High School. After graduating in 1961, she went to work at the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company as a Wire Communications Analyst. In 1973 Marianne married the love of her life, Richard G. Baker and moved to Connecticut where they lived for three years until moving to Florida. In 1985 she went to work in the Media Center of SunCoast High School for 27 years until her retirement in 2012. She also volunteered at various organizations and was a clown in the Clowns of America organization. Very kind, loving, generous, the best sister, daughter and friend ever, Marianne was a gregarious and fun loving person. She enjoyed getting together with friends, cooking, shopping, movies, reading, going to Disney World, traveling and a good tea party. She also loved animals, especially her furry nephew and niece, Titan and Yoda. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard G. Baker and her step-son. Stephen Alan Baker. Marianne leaves behind to mourn, her loving and dvoted sister, patricia E. Fasciglione and her husband, Robert, other family and the many wonderful friends she has made throughout the years. A celebration of Marianne's life will be held at All Saints Church (444 Hills Street, East Hartford, CT 06118) on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marianne's name to the Sari Asher Center for Integrative Cancer Care, (Sari Center) 3401 PGA Boulevard, Suite 200, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33410, attention, Executive Director, Corinne Lemal Danielson, or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary