Marianne (Marci) Dzurenka, 55, of Windsor, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home. Born in Hartford on February 10, 1965, daughter of the late Corrado Marci and Sandra (Kline) Marci who died with her on May 11th, she was raised in Windsor and was a graduate of Windsor High School, Class of 1983. After high school, Marianne continued her education at Newbury Junior College in Boston, MA. Marianne worked in the optical industry for many years before taking a position as a pharmacy technician at Bay State Medical Center. In her spare time, she loved to play cards and spend time with her friends and family. Most recently, Marianne had been a dedicated caregiver to her mother, Sandra. She leaves her husband, Charles Dzurenka; a brother, Matthew Marci and his wife Lorraine of Windsor; two nieces, Amanda Marci and her fiancé Juan Padilla Cruz and Rachel Cox and her husband Christian all of Windsor; two great-nieces and a great-nephew, Leah Cruz, Savanna Cruz, and Declan Cox; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the services please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.