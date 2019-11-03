Home

Marianne "Ric" E. Riccio, 82, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2018. Ric was born on December 21, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Michael F. and Antoinette (Pallone) Riccio. Ric was a kind and gentle woman who touched so many lives. A beloved daughter, sister, aunt and Godmother, she will be dearly missed by her family, especially her nephew Blaise Riccio, PhD and his fiancée Kim Sabottke of Wethersfield. Ric was predeceased by her sister Barbara E. Riccio-Woods. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9th at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a donation in Ric's memory to one of these foundations: Haitian Health Foundation, 97 Sherman Street, Norwich, CT 06360, My Father's House, POB 22, N. Moodus Road, Moodus, CT 06469, Riccio Family Foundation/Nutmeg Financial, c/o Nutmeg Financial, POB 290049, Wethersfield, CT 06109. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019
