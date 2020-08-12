1/1
Marianne Flynn
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne Szeker Flynn passed away on August 9, 2020. Marianne was born on May 17, 1949 in Brooklyn, NY to Ann and Paul Szeker, and grew up in Toms River, NJ. She earned a B.A. in English Literature from Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY and completed coursework for an M.A. at The City University of New York. After college, Marianne held numerous sales and marketing positions in New York City with McGraw Hill Publishing, The National Film Board of Canada, and ABC. After her marriage in 1981 she moved to Connecticut and has resided in the Farmington Valley ever since. She worked in marketing and sales for multiple organizations in the Hartford area including The Hartford Stage, The Bushnell and CT Public Television and Radio. For the last 20 years of her life she devoted herself to painting. She was a member of The West Hartford Art League, took courses at the University of Hartford, and became an accomplished artist. Marianne was an active volunteer and docent with The Hill-Stead Museum and served on the Board of The Friends of The Simsbury Public Library. In 2018 she was named a Hometown Hero by the Town of Simsbury. She was an enthusiastic traveler and visited dozens of countries across Europe and South America. She loved the beach, walking with friends, concerts, and exploring art museums. Throughout her life, Marianne cultivated strong ties with her family and friends. Those in her community appreciated her infectious warmth and positivity. She was an extraordinarily kind, generous, and wise person with a great sense of humor. In her company, one could share in her deep appreciation for family, nature, friendship, art, and whatever the present moment had to offer. In 2018 she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and navigated this challenge with grace and calm. At every stage, she found and focused on the things that brought light into her life. Marianne is survived by James Flynn, her husband of 39 years, her daughter Julie Flynn (wife of Jacob Izenberg, M.D.) and Matthew Flynn (engaged to Mackenzie Wagner), both now living in San Francisco. She is also survived by her brothers Paul Szeker of Toms River, NJ and Peter Szeker of Blue Bell, PA, as well as eleven nieces and nephews. The family will be holding a memorial service at a future date, once family and friends are able to safely gather. Memorial donations may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Marianne's Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved