Marianne Szeker Flynn passed away on August 9, 2020. Marianne was born on May 17, 1949 in Brooklyn, NY to Ann and Paul Szeker, and grew up in Toms River, NJ. She earned a B.A. in English Literature from Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY and completed coursework for an M.A. at The City University of New York. After college, Marianne held numerous sales and marketing positions in New York City with McGraw Hill Publishing, The National Film Board of Canada, and ABC. After her marriage in 1981 she moved to Connecticut and has resided in the Farmington Valley ever since. She worked in marketing and sales for multiple organizations in the Hartford area including The Hartford Stage, The Bushnell and CT Public Television and Radio. For the last 20 years of her life she devoted herself to painting. She was a member of The West Hartford Art League, took courses at the University of Hartford, and became an accomplished artist. Marianne was an active volunteer and docent with The Hill-Stead Museum and served on the Board of The Friends of The Simsbury Public Library. In 2018 she was named a Hometown Hero by the Town of Simsbury. She was an enthusiastic traveler and visited dozens of countries across Europe and South America. She loved the beach, walking with friends, concerts, and exploring art museums. Throughout her life, Marianne cultivated strong ties with her family and friends. Those in her community appreciated her infectious warmth and positivity. She was an extraordinarily kind, generous, and wise person with a great sense of humor. In her company, one could share in her deep appreciation for family, nature, friendship, art, and whatever the present moment had to offer. In 2018 she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and navigated this challenge with grace and calm. At every stage, she found and focused on the things that brought light into her life. Marianne is survived by James Flynn, her husband of 39 years, her daughter Julie Flynn (wife of Jacob Izenberg, M.D.) and Matthew Flynn (engaged to Mackenzie Wagner), both now living in San Francisco. She is also survived by her brothers Paul Szeker of Toms River, NJ and Peter Szeker of Blue Bell, PA, as well as eleven nieces and nephews. The family will be holding a memorial service at a future date, once family and friends are able to safely gather. Memorial donations may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Marianne's Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
