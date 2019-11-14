Hartford Courant Obituaries
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
View Map
Marianne Hyland Obituary
Marianne Hyland, 71, of Tolland, CT passed away November 12, 2019. She was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in East Hartford attending local schools until graduation. After graduation Marianne worked for SNET for over 30 years retiring as Director of Operations. After a short retirement she began a new career at Travelers Life & Annuity. Marianne was an avid knitter, donating countless hats and scarves to those less fortunate. She loved to bake, travel, gamble and she especially loved to do for others. She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Mary Sokola, and brother Michael Sokola. Marianne is survived by her brother Joseph Sokola, sister Kathryn (Mike) Gearl ; nephews Joe (Marie) Sokola, Mike (Deanna) Sokola, Jim (Tammy) Sokola; niece Leslie (Jim) Steffman; along with 10 great nieces and nephews, and 5 great-great nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Disabled American Veterans Charity, www.dav.org. Calling Hours will held Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:00-3:00pm, at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, CT, with a Funeral Service to start at 3:00pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. To leave a memory for the family and to sign the online memorial book, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2019
