Marianne Lagel Obituary
Marianne Lagel, 64, passed peacefully from her earthly journey with family by her side, on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born July 28, 1954 in Springfield, MA, the daughter of Stacia (Graczewski) Lagel and the late Ernest P. Lagel. She was raised in Enfield before residing in Granby for many years with Tim Andersen. Marianne was employed by the State of Connecticut, Department of Revenue Services for 35 years, retiring at the level of Revenue Examiner 3. In addition to her mother, Stacia, Marianne is also survived by her brother Paul, sisters Karen Hogan (John), Donna Lagel, step sister Diane Sinosky (Vince) all of Enfield, her nephew John Hogan and his wife Catherine of Ellington, niece Jennifer Hogan and fiancé Jeremy Sloate of Bristol, and nephew Patrick Hogan and his wife Danielle of Enfield. Also, grandnieces Ava Elizabeth, Ella Jean, Charlotte Rae and grandnephew Jackson David, and many wonderful friends. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Headquarters ATTN: Financial Operations 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510 New York, NY 10017. Services for Marianne will be private at the convenience of her family. Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield is assisting her family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message visit: www.brownememorialchapels.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019
