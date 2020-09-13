Marianne Roberts passed away August 16 after a brief illness, shortly following her 88th birthday, in East Longmeadow Massachusetts where she had resided for the past year. She was a long time resident of Farmington where she raised 3 children and enjoyed many beloved friends. Born Sigrid Marianne Magnusson she was proud of her Swedish heritage and organized many get togethers in honor of the Swedish culture. She obtained a Master's degree from the University of Virginia and taught reading in the Avon school system. She loved dancing, singing, Jazzersize, crossword puzzles and mystery novels. She joined a women's soccer team in her 60's. She cherished a good musical, especially Singing in the Rain. She sang in the Hartford Chorale's production of Aida. She volunteered at The Barney House in Farmington and sang in the St. James Church choir. She was a member of the Town and County Club in Hartford. An accomplished cook and baker, she displayed her skills while entertaining family and friends. She remained active and adventurous throughout her life and loved the time she spent living abroad in Nevis and Guernsey. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 62 years Dr. Melville P. Roberts Jr. of Suffield, CT, along with 3 children Dr. Melville P. Roberts III and his wife Dr. Suzanne Roberts of Portland ME, Julia Roberts and her husband Robert Johnson of Suffield CT, and Erik Roberts and his wife Christina Roberts of South Glastonbury CT. "Mormor" will also be greatly missed by her 7 grandchildren: Helen, Madeline and Eleanor Roberts, Jake and Sara Velasco and John and Karl Roberts. Funeral and honors are private at the request of the family. Donations in her name can be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 4002018, Des Moines, IA 50430-2018. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home have care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com