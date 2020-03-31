|
|
Mariano (Mario) Campagna 89, of Old Lyme, Connecticut, entered into heaven on March 29, 2020. Born on February 21, 1931 in Santa Caterina, Calabria, Italy, he came to the United States at 18 years of age, where he resided in New Britain and Kensington before moving to Old Lyme. Mario was employed by The Stanley Works for 43 years, and he also worked in masonry and as a laborer for his friend Felice Lupia of Lupia Renovating Company. Mario was a founding member of the Calabria Mia Society, a Fourth- and Fifth-Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Italian Independent Political Club. Son of the late Nicola and Maria Caterina (Romeo-Arena) Campagna, Mario treasured his family and friends. He was a devoted brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who generously gave of himself to others, always willing to lend a hand and help anyone in need. As a parishioner of Saint Ann's Church in New Britain, he would often attend mass with his family and return for subsequent services to perform duties as an usher. He also helped construct the bocce courts at the Italian Independent Political Club, where he enjoyed many tournaments with his friends. Mario cherished spending time with his loved ones. He relished every opportunity to share a happy moment with someone, often over card games on the deck or during the many picnics and cookouts he hosted. Mario was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Julia (Bury) Campagna, his daughter Maria (Campagna) Marshall, his sister Lisa (Campagna) Criniti, and two brothers, Giuseppe and Vincenzo Campagna. Mario is survived by four loving sons, Nicola Campagna of Old Lyme, John Campagna and his wife Angela of Kensington, Mario Campagna of Old Lyme, and Joseph Campagna, his partner Dr. Matthew Shawl, and their dog Digby, of Manhattan, New York. Mario was blessed with eight grandchildren: Jenna, David, Julia, Alixandra, Nicolas, Nathan and his wife Caitlyn, Katherine, and Colin Campagna. Mario is also survived by his loving sister, Rose (Campagna) Fazio of Plainville, and loving sister-in-law Maria (Farinacci) Campagna, of New Britain, and many nieces and nephews. A special "Thank you" to Dr. Emily Gilmore and her staff at Yale New Haven Hospital. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral will be held for immediate family members. Private burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. All will be welcome to attend a Mass Afterlife Ceremony that will be held in the future. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Mario with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2020