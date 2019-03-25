Marianthy M. Vournazos, 93, of Newington, widow of Christo Constantine Vournazos, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Hartford Hospital.Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Victoria Morris. Marianthy was a Newington resident since 1967 and was formerly employed by the State of CT before retiring. She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in New Britain, and was a long time member of the Mother's Club and the Golden Rascals. At church she also served many years as a board member of the Philoptochos group, and was a member of the choir for over 45 years.Surviving are three sons, Constantine C. Vournazos (Joyce) of Griswold, George C. Vournazos (Karen) of East Hampton, and Peter C. Vournazos of Newington; three grandchildren, Laurie Bernardi, Evangeline Vournazos, and Shiloh Vournazos; two great-grandchildren, Christian and Cameron; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers and a sister-in- law, Michael and Bessie Morris, and Jimmy Morris; and by a granddaughter, Christi Vournazos.Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in New Britain. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4-7 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home. Please share a memory of Marianthy with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary