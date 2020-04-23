Home

Marick Douglas Gibson


1935 - 2020
Marick Douglas "Doug" Gibson, 84, of West Hartford, CT died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Montreal, Quebec Canada on August 22, 1935, and was the son of the late Mary (Sheldon) Gibson and Frederick Gibson. He was a 1953 graduate of Stevens High School in Claremont, New Hampshire, and a 1957 graduate of the University of New Hampshire. Doug spent many years in the Army Reserve, retiring as a Captain. He was employed by Aetna Life & Casualty in the Group Pensions area for many years, and retired in 1991 after 33 years. Doug loved reading, especially history and war books, and became fascinated with genealogy at a young age. He spent decades researching and tracing back his family roots. After his retirement, Doug was able to continue this passion by working part time at the Historical Society in Hartford for a few years. He was predeceased by his wife Carmela, and his daughter Joanna. Doug leaves behind his son Jonathan Gibson of West Hartford and his wife Chiaw Eei, and daughter Ann McGinley of Portland and her husband Patrick. In addition, he leaves his sister Sandra Hawley of South Windsor, his seven adored grandchildren – Daniel, Julia, Sean, Jillian, Owen, Zachary and Samuel, several nieces and nephews and his special friend Judy Iseminger. Graveside services at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford will be private. Contributions in Doug's memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at both Hughes Health & Rehabilitation, West Hartford, and Middlewoods of Farmington, CT for the great care they provided Doug during his last years. Doug was a wonderful father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2020
