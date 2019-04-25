Home

Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Marie A. (Contrastano) Maniscalco, 89, of Bristol, wife of Anthony Maniscalco, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Marie was born on March 28, 1930 in Bristol and was the daughter of the late Peter and Angelina (Falcone) Contrastano. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, to St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Family and friends may call on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Funk Funeral Home between 5 PM and 8 PM. Please visit Marie's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2019
