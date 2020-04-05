|
|
Marie Antoinette Vendetti, 89, of South Windsor, formerly of Hartford, passed away April 2, 2020 at The Residence at South Windsor Farms. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Anthony and Pauline (Formica) Vendetti. Marie was a graduate of Saint Augustine School and Mount Saint Joseph Academy. She went on to be a Dental Hygienist, then worked at the American School for the Deaf, before retiring from the State of Connecticut Judicial Department. Marie was an active communicant of Saint Augustine Church. She loved to travel, many times with the group from church, to Italy and other parts of Europe and around the world. She also liked to ski and was a member of the Hartford Times Ski Club. Marie leaves her brother Charles Vendetti and his wife Joan of South Windsor and her nieces, Lynn Gaudet and her husband Gary and Lisa LaRosa and her husband Mark, as well as five great-nephews. She was predeceased by her niece Leslie Santangelo. Due to health concerns, there will be no services at this time. A private burial will be held in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the , 5 Brookside Dr, Wallingford, CT 06492. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020