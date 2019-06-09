Marie Alice Petraitis, 56, passed away peacefully at home, in her Dennisport, Massachusetts, cottage, on May 21. Born and raised in Manchester, Connecticut, she moved to Cape Cod 32 years ago, where she earned her associates degree from Cape Cod Community College, her bachelors of science at SUNY Regents College, and a number of credits toward her master's. Marie served as a peer bridge connector with Vinfen, a non-profit organization dedicated to those with psychiatric, behavioral, and developmental challenges, and as a peer specialist for the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health in Pocasset. She was actively involved with Cove Club in Harwichport, and throughout her life, was an avid supporter of NAMI, the nation's largest grassroots group devoted to people with mental illness. Marie enjoyed a long list of interests, from motorcycle riding and the beach, to history, film, and sports. Passionate about learning, Marie was a lifelong student as well, taking adult education classes in subjects spanning creative writing to horticulture. She was also a talented photographer who showed her work at venues throughout Dennisport and the Mid Cape. Marie will lovingly be remembered for her kind heart, her generous and positive spirit, the wisdom and encouragement she lent to others, and her willingness to always help those in need. She will forever be missed by her sisters Louise and Bernadette, her brother Paul, her sister-in-law Beth, Louise's fiancé Joe, her nephew Chris and his wife Kim, her nieces Carly and Allison, her grandniece Ava, her grandnephew Jaxson, numerous cousins, and many dear friends and colleagues. Celebrations of Marie's life will be held in Hyannis, Massachusetts, and Manchester, Connecticut, with internment of her ashes in St. Bridget's Cemetery in Manchester on June 29 at 11 am. In Marie's memory, please make donations to NAMI Cape Cod, 5 Mark Lane, Suite 3, Hyannis, Massachusetts, 02601, namicapecod.org, the Salvation Army, or a . Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary