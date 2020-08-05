Marie Ann Smyth, 99, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 at Colebrook Village at Hebron, an assisted living facility in Hebron, CT. Marie was predeceased by her husband of 25 years, Harold Smyth. A resident of West Hartford CT for 40 years, Marie leaves behind her daughter Elizabeth (Richard) Forand of Colchester, CT & her son John (Kathleen) Lauretti of Ada, MI as well as four grandchildren: Joseph (Julienne) Cassarino of Durham CT, Scott Cassarino of Farmington CT, Sean Lauretti of Washington D.C. & Todd Lauretti of New York City, NY. Four great grandchildren are also left behind: Dominic & Anthony Cassarino of Farmington, CT as well as Sophie & Nicholas Cassarino of Durham, CT. Marie graduated as a Registered Nurse from St Francis Hospital School of Nursing in 1942. She spent her whole professional life as a private duty nurse at St Francis Hospital. During her years of practice her bedside manner and devotion to her patients were equal to her knowledge of the healing arts. Marie & Harold were avid travelers enjoying many trips to the Hawaiian Islands, & Puerto Rico. They also spent many years wintering in Siesta Key, FL. An outstanding cook, Marie not only entertained her family over wonderful dinners, but the members of the Gloucester Village Association as well. Marie will always be remembered for her infectious and hearty laughter and generosity towards members of the Association. As a member of Avon Country Club, Marie enjoyed many years of golfing and bowling with the ladies golf group. An avid knitter, Marie contributed shawls for cancer patients and hats for newborns to various hospitals and church organizations. A Mass in celebration of the life of Marie Smyth will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday August 6th at The Church of St Peter Claver, 47 Pleasant Street, West Hartford, CT, followed by internment at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford. Attendance at the church will be limited based on Coronavirus guidelines regarding social distancing and masks will be required. Contributions in lieu of flowers should be made to a charity of your choice
. For online condolences, visit www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com
.