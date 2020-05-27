Marie (Nassiff) Aroian passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 17, 2020, just short of her 92nd birthday. She was pre-deceased by her husband Martin, and her parents Richard and Threasa (Noujaime) Nassiff, who emigrated from Maasser El Chouf, Lebanon in 1918, her brothers Salem Nassiff, Frederick Nassiff, George Mitchell, Richard Nassiff, Theresa (Nassiff) Simon, and her niece Mary Ann (Nassiff) Demko. She is survived by a beautiful, loving tribe of family and friends. Marie was a sweet and giving person who valued family above all else. She idolized her parents, her brothers, Sam, Fred, Dick, and George, and her sister Terry. She was born in Winsted, CT in 1928 and moved to Manchester as a young girl. Marie was an honor student at Manchester High School and chose to join the family business, Nassiff Arms Sporting Goods, immediately after graduating. She worked there for more than 40 years before retiring. In 1961, she was married to Martin K. Aroian (Marty) and had one son, Richard. Marie loved to spend time traveling. As a young woman, she traveled to Syria to visit family, she and Marty drove cross-country several times, and visited Florida many times in addition to other exciting locations – as long as it was warm. Though she loved to travel, her focus was always on her family. They spent time together in large gatherings of aunts, uncles, and children where they would enjoy great company, great Lebanese food, and "Auntie Marie's potato salad", which was famous within the family circle. Her later years were spent telling loving stories of her brothers, sister, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Each one of them held a special place in her heart. Her son Richard married Julie Barnes Aroian and they had three children, Henry, Nathan and Libby. Marie adored her grandchildren above all else, and she devoted herself to them. She was a phenomenal Sittoo, which is Lebanese for grandmother. She spent her time cooking for them, reading books, playing wiffle ball in the backyard, and attending the kids' sporting events. Marie was a giving soul, generous with her time and her love. She excelled in cooking Lebanese food and was dedicated to taking care of those around her. After her husband Marty passed away, she moved to Kensington to live with her son and his family. She spent her last two years gardening, sitting outside with her favorite companion, the family dog Ruby, and visiting with her friends east of the river. She was glad to be able to travel with Julie to Florida to see beloved relatives that she hadn't seen in far too many years. She was always quick to offer help and could be heard offering to mow the lawn – just the straight parts – at the age of 91. Marie had an infectious and youthful smile, a great sense of humor, and a warmth that was contagious. She enjoyed a full and purposeful life. She only saw the positive in everyone and everything and she will be greatly missed. A memorial service for Marie will be held at a later date due to social distancing protocols. She will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery to spend eternity next to her beloved husband Marty. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.