Marie B. Francies, 79, of Hartford, passed away at Saint Francis Hospital after a brief illness.Marie was born in County Waterford, Ireland on January 2, 1940 to the late Anthony and Frances. She moved to Connecticut with her family in 1954 and graduated from Hartford High School. She retired from The Travelers Insurance Company after a long career. Marie was devoted to her faith and was parishioner of Saint Brigid Church in West Hartford for many years.In addition to many life-long friends, she leaves her sister Anne Napier of Centerville, Ohio, four nieces, and a nephew. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Brigid Church, 1088 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110. Burial will immediately follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery.Prior to the funeral, friends are welcome to attend visitation from 8:30 to 9:30am, Saturday, morning at Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2019
