Marie (Bernard) Batista, 91, beloved wife of the late Afonso "Al" Batista, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Bel- Air Manor in Newington. She was born in Madawaska, Maine on May 15, 1929 to the late Charles and Cecile (Martin) Bernard. The family moved to Hartford when Marie was 13 years old. She returned to Maine to attend and graduate from Mt. Merici Academy in Waterville before settling back in Hartford where she met and married Al. They spent the next 45 years living in Hartford. During this time, Marie served on several advisory groups, including serving as President of a neighborhood group called the Progressive Neighborhood Alliance. She also was an organizer of The Portuguese Forever Young Group and enjoyed many wonderful times spent with great friends. In 1994, they moved to West Hartford where Marie enjoyed meeting new friends, being a member of the St. Brigid's Ladies Guild and working outside in her flower gardens. In 2003, Marie and Al settled in Newington where their adventures continued. Marie is survived by two daughters, Diane (Bill) Meany of Crawfordville, FL and Gail (Paul) Pandolfo of Kensington, CT, one son, Michael Batista (fiancée Sun) of East Hartford, CT, a son-in-law, Larry Rocke of Jacksonville, NC, six grandchildren, Natalie (Tony) Edwards, James (Angy) Rocke, Keri (Ron) Kilgore, Shannon (Chris) Mills, Teresa (Mike) Alexandru and Vincent Pandolfo; six great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. Marie is also survived by one brother, Ron (Terry) Bernard of Little River, SC, one sister, Noella (Ward) Keegan of Enfield, CT, a sister-in-law, Cathy Bernard of Suffield, CT, a brother-in-law, Richard (Linda) Vannie of FL, and many dear nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by her husband Al Batista, her daughter Ann Rocke, three brothers, Martin, Richard and Charles Bernard, and three sisters, Mildred Gaboury, Jacqueline Greer and Charlene Vannie and several dear brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. The family would like to thank the staff at Bel-Air Manor in Newington for all the loving care given to Marie throughout the time she spent with them. A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private because of the Corona Virus pandemic. The funeral Mass will be streamed so that friends and relatives can join us spiritually. To access please go to www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Memorial donations may be made to the National Foundation for Transplants, 3249 W. Sarazen's Cir, Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38125 on behalf of Marie's grandson, James Rocke. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com