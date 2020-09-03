November 24, 1929 – August 30, 2020 Sister Marie Denise Murphy, a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, died at Ozanam Hall, Bayside, New York, on August 30, 2020, at age 90. Sister was born on November 24, 1929, in Waterbury, Connecticut. After pronouncing her vows as a sister in 1950, she taught in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Rochester, New York, before being assigned to St. Francis School, New Britain, Connecticut. Here she served from 1970 to 2006 as teacher and later principal. As Pastoral Minister she served the Parish until 2016, when she retired to Villa Notre Dame in Wilton, Connecticut. The community at Villa Notre Dame will celebrate a funeral liturgy privately for Sister on September 3. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Bethel, Connecticut. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Martin A Gleason Funeral Home LLC Bayside, NY.



