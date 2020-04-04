|
|
Marie Doris LeBlanc, 96, of Moncton, NB and formerly of Windsor Locks and Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Bouctouche, NB, she was the daughter of the late Donat and Evangeline (Caissie) LeBlanc. Doris and Herman lived in Connecticut from 1949 to 1991, then retired to New Brunswick. She worked as an assembly worker for over 40 years. Doris enjoyed sewing, cooking, decorating her house, upholstery, Acadian genealogy and history. Doris will be sadly missed by her husband of 66 years, Herman LeBlanc; daughter, Donna LeBlanc of Medford, Mass. and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Vautour, Helen Cormier, Bertha Duplessis and Esther Cormier. A funeral service will take place at a later date. Interment will be in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Fergusons Funeral Home, 1657 Mountain Road, Moncton (506-858-1995). In memory of Doris, donations to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences for the family may be shared on Fergusons Funeral Home Facebook page or at www.fergusonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2020