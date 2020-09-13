1/1
Marie E. (DaLomba) Humphrey
1938 - 2020
Marie E. (DaLomba) Humphrey, 81, of Bloomfield, beloved wife of the late James D. Humphrey went home to be with God on September 8, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, surrounded by her family. Marie was born in Boston, MA, on October 9, 1938, the daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (Harrison) DaLomba and John Cave. She was a graduate of Roxbury High School. In 1960, she married James D. Humphrey and together they moved to Hartford CT. After two years they moved to Bloomfield CT where they resided for the rest of their lives and built a beautiful life together. Marie started out her career at Raytheon, MA. When she moved to CT she worked for Pratt & Whitney and then took a position at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Windsor Locks Branch retiring after after 26 years. Marie was a kind, caring, loving and deeply devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to many. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughters: Donna Marquez and her husband Dominick of Wethersfield; Lisa Humphrey of Bloomfield and Karole Greene and her husband Tyrone of Wethersfield; three grandchildren: Richele Hardy of Bloomfield, Dominick Marquez Jr., of Newington, and Amanda Greene of Wethersfield; her brother, Joseph DaLomba and his wife Lorraine of Boston, MA; her God-daughter, Nicole Fletcher of Milton, MA; her sisters: Hope Ann Tripp, Annette Ramadan, and Beryl Mendes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her three granddaughters; Alissa Simone Greene, Kaila Nalani Greene, and Arianna Yvonne Greene. Her family will receive friends on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 10-11 a.m., in the chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Bloomfield. Due to COVID-19 there will be no Repass. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
September 13, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
