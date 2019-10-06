Home

Marie Elizabeth Ahern, 54, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019. Born October 2, 1965 in Hartford, beloved daughter of William F. Ahern and his wife Elaine (Girard) Ahern of Farmington and Shirley Chase of New Britain, she was a graduate of Farmington High School. Marie was a Claims Adjustor in the Insurance industry. She was a good skier, loved Cape Cod, was an avid runner who loved the outdoors and had a deep concern for those who faced difficult challenges. Besides her parents, Marie is survived by her brother Mark Ahern and his wife Karyn of Farmington, and her aunt Betty Olivieri of Old Saybrook. She was predeceased by her brother Brian W. Ahern and her aunt Sr. Marie Ahern, RSM. Friends may call at the Church of St. Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon on Tuesday (Oct. 8) from 10:00-11:00am followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 11:00am. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
