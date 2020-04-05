|
|
Marie Fox Engelke, 86, of East Granby, beloved wife of Edward C. Engelke, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born January 28, 1934 in East Granby, daughter of the late Marshall and Norma (Nolan) Fox and had been a life long resident of East Granby. Mrs. Engelke was a Policy Issue Manager for CIGNA for many years prior to her retirement. She was also a member of St. Bernard's Church in Tariffville. Marie enjoyed spending time with family, beach time on Cape Cod, playing the piano, cooking and reading. In addition to her loving husband of 66 years, Marie is survived by her children, Scott Engelke of Granby, Susan Mason and husband Mark of East Granby, Wendy Gamache and husband Michael of Swampscott, MA; her grandchildren, Christopher Engelke, Vanessa Malfitano and husband James, and Lauren Engelke; her great grandchildren, Brandon Engelke and Logan and Ava Malfitano and sister-in-law, Candace Hyotte. She was predeceased by her brother, John Fox. Memorial Services will be celebrated at a later date. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Marie's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020