Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
42 Spring St
Windsor Locks, CT
View Map
Resources
Marie F. Casinghino


1924 - 2019
Marie F. Casinghino Obituary
Marie F. (Aucoin) Casinghino, 94, of Bristol, formerly of Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 4, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. Marie was born on October 17, 1924 in Patten, Maine and was the daughter of the late Maurice and Emma (Michaud) Aucoin. Marie had lived most of her life in Windsor Locks and was a communicant of St. Mary's Church. In her spare time, Marie loved playing bingo, reading, crocheting, crafting, and spending time with her friends at the Windsor Locks Senior Center. However, it was spending time with her family that really brought a smile to her face. She was predeceased by her husband William in 2018. Marie is survived by her four children: Christine Burr and her husband Ronald of Longwood, FL, Sandra Casinghino and her partner Cheryl Udin of Bolton, Lynn Clark and her husband Wesley of Granby, and Ellen Ramos and her husband Victor of Bristol. She also leaves behind her nine cherished grandchildren: Lindsey (Kyle) Hair, Chelsea Burr, Courtney Burr, Sarah (Adam) Ciullo, Rebekah (Jason) Schilling, Elizabeth (Dave) Touger, LT. William Thibault USN, Tahlia Ramos, and Aaron Ramos; five great-grandchildren: Naia and Brenna Hair, Lucas, Ayden, and Anthony Schilling, and her brother, Gerald Aucoin and his wife Joy of Desert Hot Springs, CA. Marie was predeceased by her granddaughter Emily Thibault, her sister Margaret Hamilton, and her three brothers, Vic, Joseph, and John Aucoin. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. A procession will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations in Marie's memory may be made to Mary, Gate of Heaven, 42 Spring St, Windsor Locks, CT 06096 or to the Friends of the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped at https://egov.ct.gov/HeritageFoundationDonations/Donation/Create. Online condolences may be left at www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant from July 7 to July 8, 2019
