|
|
Marie F. Thelen, 93, of Southington passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Richard Thelen. Born October 4, 1926 in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Rose (Squillacote) Robino. Both of her parents passed away while she was a young child, and she and her siblings were raised by her grandparents, Maria and Antonio Squillacote. Marie attended St Joseph School, Nathan Hale Junior High and graduated from New Britain High School in 1944. She was recruited by the FBI and moved to Washington DC and worked as a secretary for the FBI. While in DC she met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Thelen. They married in New Britain in August 1945 and relocated to Billings, Montana. In the spring of 1947, they moved to New Britain. Marie was a member and president of the St Joseph Rosary Guild. She was also very active in the Italian Junior League and Sweet Adelines Chorus of Hartford. She also had her own quartet, The Chansonettes, who entertained locally. Marie was employed as a secretary until the early 1970, when she obtained her real estate license. She began working for T & M Builders of Torrington CT. where she worked until her retirement. Marie became the sales manager and sold more homes for T & M than any other sales person, past and present to the day. In 1975, the Thelen's moved to Farmington and in 1994 moved to Spring Lake Village in Southington, CT. Marie was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church, a volunteer at Bradley Memorial Hospital and Southington Care Center for over 15 years. She enjoyed playing cards and played setback every Tuesday with her friends at the Southington Calendar House, played "Hand and Foot" with friends and family frequently and once a month she knitted with the ladies of Spring Lake Village. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 63 years, Dick, her sister Angela and her brother Bobby. She is survived by her daughter Shari Marquis and her husband Tom of Bourne, MA; her son Richard Thelen and his wife Joyce of Aldie, VA; her daughter Debbi Yarincik and her husband John of Southington, CT; her grandchildren, Lisa Romansky and her husband Mike, Paul Thelen and his wife Nicole of Virginia, Cara Marquis and her husband Jim Mondani of Nantucket, MA, Tracy Marquis of Belmont, MA, Kristen Yarincik and her husband Christophe Dionot of Silver Spring MD, John Yarincik of Southington, CT and Melissa Lorenzo and her husband Cliff of Long Island, NY; her 9 great-grandchildren which were the loves of her life Olivia and Avery Lorenzo, Aidan and Maya Dionot, Nathan and Ryan Romansky, Dominick and Madeline Thelen, and Bo Mondani. Due to the Covid19 pandemic services for Marie will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2020