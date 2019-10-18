Home

Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
(203) 775-3555
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church
Brookfield, CT
Marie (Grande) Fiora, of Brookfield, beloved wife of Theodore Fiora, died at her home on Wednesday, October 16th. Mrs. Fiora worked for many years as a teacher in West Hartford and at Center School in Brookfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19th at 10:00am at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church in Brookfield. Burial will take place privately in Center Cemetery, Goshen. The family will receive friends at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield, on Friday evening, October. 18th between the hours of 4:00 – 7:00pm. For more information please visit www.BrookfieldFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2019
