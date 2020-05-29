Marie Fredrickson, 83, of East Hartford, passed away at home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born in Lawrence, MA, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Agnes (Petteruti) DiMauro. She is survived by her children, Eric Fredrickson of East Hartford and Mia Ginter and her husband Kirk of East Hartford as well as four grandchildren, Desiree Washburn and her husband Ken and Krystyna Fredrickson and her partner Jose Rivera, Grace Armstrong and Parker Cashman, and 8 Great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two daughters, Thea Radtke and Carolyn Pricket and a grandson, Christopher Bishop. The family will have a gathering at a later date. Funeral services have been entrusted to D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marie's memory can be made to Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center payable to: Hartford Hospital Department of Philanthropy, 80 Seymour Street, PO Box 5037 Hartford, CT 06102. To read the full obituary or leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 29, 2020.