Marie G. Audet, 88, of Greenwich, CT (previously of Meriden, CT), beloved wife of the late Carl E. Audet, died at home after a long illness on Sunday, June 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 8:30 - 9:30 am at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, masks are mandatory and visitors are asked to pay their respects promptly. At 10:00 am a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Holy Angels Church, 585 Main St., South Meriden, immediately followed by burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane in Meriden, CT. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 26, 2020.