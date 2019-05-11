Marie (DiCorleto) Hutnick, beloved wife of the late Lawrence Hutnick, died peacefully at home May 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. Marie was born on May 17, 1929, in Hartford to the late Felicia (Falcone) and Rocco DiCorleto. Marie leaves behind her three children, Larry and Lori Hutnick, Felicia Hutnick and John Kaiser, and Steven Hutnick. In addition, she leaves her granddaughters, Sarah, Lauren, Alexis, Stephanie, Teresa, and great granddaughter, Liv. She is also survived by her sister, Teresa DiCorleto and was predeceased by her brother, Anthony DiCorleto. Her passion for tennis was embraced by her husband, children and grandchildren, and created lifelong friendships. Marie was a competitor on the courts, and recently around the kitchen table playing dominos, where those who played with her witnessed her winning ways. Marie loved to travel, collect antiques, and cultivate her rock garden, memorial garden and lilies by the pond that she shared with family and friends. Being productive at work and at home was paramount to the way Marie lived her life every day. Prior to her retirement in 2016, she was part of Omar Coffee for 22 years, where she created a family of friends. In her younger years, Marie was a member of the Wethersfield Stock Club and a passion for the market began. She enjoyed talking stocks and being active in the stock market. During the last six months of Marie's life, the compassion of the caregiving team enhanced and brightened her day. Thank you Team Marie. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (May 15) at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will be private. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To share a memory of Marie with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 11, 2019