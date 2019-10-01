Home

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
215 West St
Bristol, CT
View Map
Marie J. Caron


1928 - 2019
Marie J. Caron Obituary
Marie Jeanne (Cyr) Caron, 90, wife of the late Donat Caron, of Bristol, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The Pines, Bristol. Marie was born in Madawaska, Maine on October 11, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Felix and Lena (Ayotte) Cyr. Marie Jeanne lived in Bristol since 1955 and retired from Gems Sensors, Plainville in 1992. She was a parishioner of St. Ann Church, Bristol. After retirement, she took great pride in babysitting her grandchildren and making them her famous tomato rice soup and chocolate chip cookies. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the third floor staff at The Pines for their excellent care and compassion. Marie Jeanne is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Robert and Susan A. Caron of Sandusky, OH, Daniel and Susan E. Caron of Bristol, Paul and Robin Caron of Bristol; four brothers: Norman Cyr of Coventry, Chanel Cyr of Maine, Bertrand Cyr of Coventry, Roger Cyr of East Hartford; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Marie is predeceased by her son: George Caron; her three brothers: Gilbert Cyr, Ernie Cyr, Roland Cyr; and her three sisters: Artheline Cyr, Valeda Michaud, Aurore Martin. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 9 AM from the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday (October 2, 2019) between 4 PM and 8 PM. Please visit Marie Jeanne's memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 1, 2019
