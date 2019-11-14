Home

Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Peter Claver
47 Pleasant St.
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Fairview Cemetery
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Marie L. Kruczek


1927 - 2019
Marie L. Kruczek Obituary
Marie Louise Kruczek, 92, of Farmington, passed away peacefully November 11, 2019 while being cared for at Valerie Manor in Torrington, an Assisted Living and Extended Care Community. Born in Hartford on January 31, 1927, Marie grew up and lived in Hartford until she was married in 1953. Marie graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1944 and went on to work for the State of Connecticut, retiring from the State Insurance Department as a secretary. Marie lived happily in Farmington since 1956, was a member of St. Patrick's Church, and had a deep love for family and friends. Marie also enjoyed ballroom and line dancing with other seniors at the West Hartford Senior Center and walked several miles each day until her late eighties at West Farms Mall. She loved going on trips with other seniors whenever possible. Her active lifestyle helped her live a long and independent life. Marie was predeceased by her husband, Walter in 1993. She leaves her beloved children, Walter John (wife Christine) and Thomas (wife Eileen). Marie also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Kyle, and his wife Kristen, Kevin, and his wife Jennifer, Jason, Michael , and his wife Jessica, Laura, and her husband Chris, Deanna, and nieces Anne-Marie and Lisa. Marie also leaves her three great grandchildren, Audrey, Ethan and Olivia. The family wishes to thank the staff at the UCONN Health Center and at Valerie Manor for the sensitive and gentle care Marie received during her final days. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial donations to The . Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10:00am. at the Church of St. Peter Claver 47 Pleasant St. West Hartford, with burial to follow immediately at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -