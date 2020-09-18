1/1
Marie L. Levesque
Marie L. (Cyr) Levesque, 91, of Rocky Hill, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side, on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Maurice J. Levesque. Born in Madawaska, ME, daughter of the late Victorie and Anna Cyr, she was a Rocky Hill resident for 20 years and a parishioner of St. Josephine Bakhita Parish. Marie retired from Pratt and Whitney after many years of employment. Above all things, Marie enjoyed caring for and spending time with her grandchildren. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she leaves her three children and their spouses, Roger and Mary Ann, Elaine and Sal, James and Karen, her seven grandchildren, Christine, Lisa, Mike, Jeremy, Phil, Francesca and Alessandra and three great grandchildren. She also leaves her sister Alphena Lavoie. Due to social gathering restrictions, calling hours will be private with the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, September 21st, at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Church, 767 Elm St., Rocky Hill. She will be laid to rest in West Meadow Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. James Church,
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
September 18, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
