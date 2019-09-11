Home

Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home
2665 Boston Turnpike
Coventry, CT 06238
(860) 742-1255
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home
2665 Boston Turnpike
Coventry, CT 06238
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home
2665 Boston Turnpike
Coventry, CT 06238
Marie L. Pelletier


1935 - 2019
Marie L. Pelletier Obituary
Marie L. (Bosse) Pelletier, 84, of Coventry passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. She was born May 26, 1935 in Edmonton, New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of the late Pierre and Imelda Bosse. She retired from Brandrex in Willimantic. She was a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary club. She enjoyed playing cribbage at the senior center. She was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and UCONN Women's Basketball. She is survived by her four sons and their spouses, Donald and Cindy Pelletier of Manchester, Dean and Donna Pelletier of North Smithfield, RI, Roy and Sharon Pelletier of Coventry and Allan and Sharon Pelletier of Colchester; her sister, Marie Pelletier and Ted of FL; her brother, Lawrence Bosse and his wife Dora of Canada; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, John Pelletier. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Mansfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation for their wonderful care during Marie's final days. The family would also like to thank Marie's neighbors in Coventry for their kindness. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 5 to 7 PM with a service following at 7 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home, 2665 Boston Tpke. (Rte. 44), Coventry. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 11, 2019
