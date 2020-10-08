1/1
Marie Louise Maich
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Louise Maich (Zeuli), born in East Boston, Massachusetts on May 23, 1924, left this life on October 1, 2020. She is survived by two living children, Paul Maich (Jessica Isban) of Granger, Indiana, and Patricia Maich of Middletown, Connecticut. Her eldest son, Peter, and his wife, Mary Ellen, passed away in 2014 and 2010 respectively. Marie was also blessed with four grandchildren, Emily (Christopher) Killilea of South Bend, Indiana, Katherine Maich (Nicolás Sacco) of State College, Pennsylvania, Hilary Maich (Bryan Robertson) of South Bend, Indiana, William Maich of Boston, Massachusetts, and two great-grandchildren, Fiona and Stella Robertson of South Bend, Indiana. After the loss of her mother, who died in childbirth when Marie was only six, she was raised by her aunts in South Norwalk, Connecticut. While working at the Hat Corporation of America after graduating from Norwalk High School, she met and married William "Billy" Maich in 1946, and, blessed with three children, they went on to create a life filled with love and connection. Through the years, Marie was a stay at home mother, which included taking care of her ailing in-laws. When she felt her youngest was old enough, Marie returned to the workforce to supplement the family income. Being very social, her role as an office manager at Character Novelty Company, and later in the secretarial pool at MBI, Inc., provided many opportunities for lasting friendships. When she fell ill with lymphoma, those friendships helped carry her through the struggle of the yearlong treatments. She never missed a day of work. Marie's love of connection and talking kept her on the phone for hours with her best friend, Lucy, her cousin, Kay, and many others. She and Billy found a way to make their house the place where the high school and college friends of their three children congregated. They loved having group discussions on the politics of the day, but unlike many of their age at that time, they wanted to hear and understand the views of their kids and their friends. They really enjoyed singing and joining in on folk songs and songs from their younger days. Marie had a gift for harmonizing with Billy and loved singing 'their song,' "Heart of My Heart." After retirement, they moved to South Bend, Indiana, and later relocated to Pembroke Park, Florida, where they spent many terrific years with old and new friends. In the summer, they would return to Connecticut where their daughter, Patty, would take them to the casino where Marie relished putting one nickel after another into slot machines, pulling the levers, and watching people. When Billy passed away in 2004, Marie returned to South Bend, where she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and the Isban family, who embraced her as their own. Marie lived in an apartment for several years before moving to an independent living facility. After a series of falls, she moved to Creekside Village, where their specialized care improved her quality of life dramatically. Marie loved to eat good food, especially dessert. At Creekside, when we'd ask her how dinner was, a frequent response was, "Delicious." She loved socializing with the residents at meals, watching old movies on TV, and praying. A person of deep faith, Marie kept a running, fluid list in her head of people to pray for, which she did on and off throughout the day. The family wants to thank Erin Ginter, and all the nurses and aides at Creekside Village who cared for Marie in a completely loving way. They especially want to thank Carolyn Fobes, who checked in on her every day, multiple times. Carolyn went above and beyond in her care of Marie and became a friend, a confidant, and a person Marie loved. There can be no funeral now, but after the virus threat is over, we will have a gathering to celebrate her life in Indiana and another in Connecticut where she will be buried. Mom, Grandma, Great grandma, we love you, miss you, and will never forget you. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to The Boys & Girls Club, 314 E. Jefferson St., Plymouth, Indiana, the Sister Maura Brannick Health Center, 326 S. Chapin St., South Bend, Indiana, or The Connecticut Special Olympics. To donate to The Connecticut Special Olympics email Kristen Mengold: kristenm@soct.org or call 203-230-1201 Ext 280. Thank you. Palmer Funeral Homes, South Bend, IN is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered to Marie's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 8, 2020
I attended Central Catholic HS with Patty. My sincere condolences to Patty and the rest of your family. I have you all in my thoughts and prayers during this sad time.
Diane McSweeney-Allen
Friend
October 8, 2020
Dear Patty , I am so sorry to hear of your mom' s passing. She and your dad always made me feel welcome in their home- we were lucky teenagers.
What a full and wonderful life.
Love,
Judy Ryan
Judy Ryan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved