Marie M. Welsh passed away in Avon on October 19, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1923 in Orange, New Jersey and has spent more than 50 years of her life in Avon. She was married to Walter A. Welsh, Jr., who pre-deceased her in 1989. They met while both serving in the United States Coast Guard and stationed in New London during World War II and were married for over 43 wonderful years. Together, they focused their special talents on their family of six sons and their growing families. Marie continued, throughout her life, to provide guidance and love for her family. She had a special gift of always seeing the good in people and by her actions and thoughts inspired her family and friends to see the best in people. Marie and Walt made great friends with neighbors wherever they lived, especially the long-standing friendships established at Fox Den Rd. in Avon, with members of their church and parents of their sons' many friends. While Marie at a young age professed little interest in sports, she became an avid fan while she watched and helped out at so many sporting events with her sons participating and Walt coaching. Marie found many ways to contribute to the community including, volunteering at Church of St. Ann, calling bingo at Avon Health Center, and as an avid reader, actively participating with the Friends of Avon Library. She and Walt regularly played bridge with neighbors and friends and Marie continued the bridge tradition for many years thereafter. In addition to her many roles as mom, she joined the staff of Avon Middle School as a health aide just as the school was opening in 1970. She had a great working relationship with staff and caring way with students. She continued to be friends with many of the staff members long after she and they retired. Marie is fondly remembered by her entire family: her brother Chuck Marti of Budd Lake, NJ, her sons and their spouses, Walter C. (Liz) of Madison, Tom of Parma Hgts., OH, Bob (Susan) of Guilford, Mike (Lea) of Simsbury, James (Mary Beth) of Windsor and Chuck (Cindy) of Farmington; also 16 grandchildren and their spouses, Walter B. (Aidan) of Darien, Kevin (Lauren) of Washington, DC, Tom (Heather) of Brunswick, OH, Kelly of Brookpark, OH, Kristen of Olmsted Falls, OH , Kim Kelly (Eric) of Rockaway, NJ, Jackie of Falls Church, VA, Ryan of Boulder, CO Karlie (Rachel) of Granby, Cailyn of Simsbury, Sean of Simsbury, Katherine LaLiberte (Fred) of Toronto, Ont., James P. Welsh, Jr. of Hartford, Colleen of Windsor, Connor of Culver City, CA and Quinn of Farmington and 12 great grandchildren with more to come. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of St. Ann, 289 Arch Road in Avon at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 31st. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery. Due to the COVID19 limitations, reservations for the Mass are required by submitting a RSVP response, listed below. When conditions allow, a gathering will be held for everyone to celebrate Marie's life at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marie's name to Church of St. Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon, CT 06001, the Avon Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, Avon, CT 06001 or the National Coast Guard Museum, 78 Howard St., Ste A, New London, CT 06320. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Marie's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
