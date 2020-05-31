Marie (Cacase) Maradie, 95, of West Hartford and Highland Beach Florida, beloved wife of the late Dominic Maradie, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her daughter's home surrounded by her family on Wednesday May, 27, 2020. Born on New Year's Day 1925, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose Cacase. Marie graduated from Weaver High Class of '42. She worked at Connecticut General and then the VA where she met her husband of 60 years. Along with being a wife and mother, perhaps her greatest legacy began in 1965 when she combined her passion for real estate and love of people, and started her own company, Marie Maradie Real Estate, which spanned 6 decades. Her loyalty to her clients and other agents was undeniable and she had the utmost respect for all those around her. She was dedicated and continued to take classes to sustain her real estate broker's license until she reached 90 and was a member of the Greater Hartford Board of Realtors. She loved every minute of the business from those she met and worked with, to finding the right house for the buyer, getting the most for the seller, and most of all closing the deal for them, who more than likely would also become her friends. She was an avid bridge player, a Yankee Fan, listened to Frank Sinatra and loved spending winters in Highland Beach, Florida, poolside with her Penthouse Highlands Family. She leaves behind her devoted daughters, Joan, Donna, Gloria and her husband Michael Reddy of West Hartford along with those she considered her greatest joys, her grandchildren Michael James of Morristown, New Jersey, Kathryn Marie (Dan) Brett of West Hartford, CT and Lisa Rose of Brooklyn, NY. She also was blessed to see two great grandchildren George Kinley (3) and Jack Emery (1) Brett. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, her life-long friends, Josephine Corso of Farmington, CT and Barbara Pulito of West Hartford. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister Anne Gionfriddo and brothers Anthony (Tony), Jack and Bernard (Bernie) Cacase and her cousin Toby Marrinzini. Marie was a devout Catholic and will be most remembered for her warmth, her laughter, and especially her smile. There will be a private graveside service on Monday at Fairview Cemetery and then a Memorial Mass to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Holy Family Retreat Center 303 Tunxis Rd West Hartford, CT 06107 or The Smile Train. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.