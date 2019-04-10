Home

Marie (Gagliardi) McConnell, beloved wife of the late William "Bill" McConnell, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on Sunday, April 7, 2019 surrounded by family after a long struggle with lung disease. Born September 25, 1942 in North Adams, MA to the late Tom and Nora (O'Brien) Gagliardi, she had resided in Enfield for the past 51 years.Marie retired from Associated Press in Dec. 2001 after 20 years of service. She was communicant of St. Mary's Church Longmeadow, MA and was an active member of the Association Jean Jugan. Marie was a life long fan of the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed spending the winters cheering on her UCONN Lady Huskies. She also looked forward to summer drives to the shore & ice cream at UCONN Dairy Bar. In addition to her loving daughter Diana LeMay & son-in-law Brian of Enfield, Marie is survived by her brother-in-law Michael McConnell and his wife Mary of Clarksburg, Ma, her nephew J. McConnell and his wife Rebecca of North Adams, MA and her niece Caitlin McConnell and her husband Dorvilier Cheryl of North Adams, MA, and several great nieces & cousins. Marie's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday April 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Longmeadow, MA (Please meet at church.) Interment will follow in the Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield. In lieu of flowers contributions in Marie's memory may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor 1365 Enfield St. Enfield, CT 06082 or . To leave an online condolence message or for more info visit: www.brownememorialchapels.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019
