Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Marie McKenzie


1930 - 2019
Marie McKenzie Obituary
Marie McKenzie, 89, born April 2, 1930 in Hartford, Connecticut graciously passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her four daughters, five grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of her life will take place Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 319 Barbour Street, Hartford, CT 06120, with Visitation from 10-11AM. Interment will be at Mt. St. Benedict, 1 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the McKenzie family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2019
