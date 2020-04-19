|
|
Marie Pelka Nicholls passed away April 12, 2020 at age 73. Born in North Granby, she attended Holy Trinity in Westfield, MA and graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in West Hartford. She earned a BA in English from Elms College in Chicopee, MA and MA in English from the University of Bridgeport. Marie spent 5 ½ years teaching English and History, even Australian History in Sydney Australia at Canterbury Boys, Bankstown Girls and Punchbowl Boys. She met and married her husband Bill. Returning to the states in 1980, Marie spent the next 20 years working at Security Connecticut Life Insurance in Avon. Marie worked for many years at the polls as everything from checker to moderator. She was a member of the Granby Board of Education for more than 10 years. Marie enjoyed reading, crocheting, cats and all things Australian, including vegemite. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Theresa and James Volga of Enfield; her brother Edward Alamed and his wife Sue of East Granby; two goddaughters, Bonnie Lutes of Carver, MA and Kimberly Baumann of North Stoningham and/or Washington, D.C., and her cousin John Costello of Chicopee. She was predeceased by her husband William Nicholls. Funeral Services for Marie will be private and at the convenience of the family. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home of Granby has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020