Marie E. (Raimondo) Novak, age 78, wife of 42 years to Dennis J. Novak, departed this life on October 23, 2020 at the Hebrew Health and Rehabilitation Center, West Hartford, CT. Born in Providence, RI, on October 21, 1942, to Giovanna (Jennie Monti) and Guiseppe (Joseph) Raimondo, Marie grew up on Lindy Avenue in the Mount Pleasant section of the city where her family operated a market. She attended the Blessed Sacrament School with her four siblings and was a graduate of Saint Mary's Academy-Bay View (Class of 1960) Riverside, RI. Marie worked as a bookkeeper and office manager and retired from the Atlantic Mutual Insurance Company where she worked as a claims assistant for more than fifteen years. She was a resident of the town of Glastonbury since 1978. Marie made friends wherever she went in life. All who knew her, loved her for her effervescence and joy of life, sense of humor, her warmth and kindness and her beautiful smile that reflected her beautiful spirit. She was a devoted mother and wife. She always made time to support her family. She loved going to the RI beaches in the summer and swimming in the salt water. A loyal friend, she was always good company. She loved fashion and was always well dressed. She cherished her immediate and extended family and was happiest at family and holiday gatherings. She is survived by her beloved husband Dennis J. Novak of Glastonbury, CT; her daughter Donna Raimondo Amore, son-in-law Arnold V. Amore and her grand dog, Tessie of Glastonbury, CT, formerly of New Haven. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Raimondo of Cranston, RI; niece Dena Raimondo Paolino and her family of North Attleboro, MA; nephew Robert Raimondo and son Ryan of Valencia,CA and many cousins and friends. Marie was predeceased by her brothers Arnold, John and Joseph Raimondo, Jr., as well her sister-in-law Joan Raimondo and her nephew Thomas Raimondo, Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 am at Ss. Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Paul's Church, 2577 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In order to adhere to current COVID 19 mandates, masks are required and six feet of social distancing will be maintained. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.