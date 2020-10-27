1/1
Marie R. Novak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie E. (Raimondo) Novak, age 78, wife of 42 years to Dennis J. Novak, departed this life on October 23, 2020 at the Hebrew Health and Rehabilitation Center, West Hartford, CT. Born in Providence, RI, on October 21, 1942, to Giovanna (Jennie Monti) and Guiseppe (Joseph) Raimondo, Marie grew up on Lindy Avenue in the Mount Pleasant section of the city where her family operated a market. She attended the Blessed Sacrament School with her four siblings and was a graduate of Saint Mary's Academy-Bay View (Class of 1960) Riverside, RI. Marie worked as a bookkeeper and office manager and retired from the Atlantic Mutual Insurance Company where she worked as a claims assistant for more than fifteen years. She was a resident of the town of Glastonbury since 1978. Marie made friends wherever she went in life. All who knew her, loved her for her effervescence and joy of life, sense of humor, her warmth and kindness and her beautiful smile that reflected her beautiful spirit. She was a devoted mother and wife. She always made time to support her family. She loved going to the RI beaches in the summer and swimming in the salt water. A loyal friend, she was always good company. She loved fashion and was always well dressed. She cherished her immediate and extended family and was happiest at family and holiday gatherings. She is survived by her beloved husband Dennis J. Novak of Glastonbury, CT; her daughter Donna Raimondo Amore, son-in-law Arnold V. Amore and her grand dog, Tessie of Glastonbury, CT, formerly of New Haven. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Raimondo of Cranston, RI; niece Dena Raimondo Paolino and her family of North Attleboro, MA; nephew Robert Raimondo and son Ryan of Valencia,CA and many cousins and friends. Marie was predeceased by her brothers Arnold, John and Joseph Raimondo, Jr., as well her sister-in-law Joan Raimondo and her nephew Thomas Raimondo, Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 am at Ss. Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Paul's Church, 2577 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In order to adhere to current COVID 19 mandates, masks are required and six feet of social distancing will be maintained. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. For on line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Burial
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Ss. Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Paul's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved