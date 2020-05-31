Marie Rose Hood
1933 - 2020
Marie Rose Hood, 86, lifelong resident of Middletown, CT and wife of the late John F. Hood, died Friday May 22, 2020 at her home. She left this world surrounded by the love of her family and dear friends. Marie was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Marianna (Santostefano) Cartelli. Marie retired from Middlesex Mutual Insurance but continued to work for many years for Middletown Public Schools in the cafeteria. She won the hearts of many students with her petite stature and feisty loving way. To Marie, her family was everything, she could often be found in Stop n Shop stocking up on sales for her children's families. If her grandson mentioned that his mom did not buy pop-tarts that week, before we knew it pop-tarts arrived and kept arriving for some time to come. She cooked with love, made the best potato salad of everyone and always worried about everyone else first. She was spirited and spoke her mind, she loved shopping and family get togethers. She had a keen sense of hearing, even if we thought we were out of ear-shot she heard us and let us know. She loved sharing the 'news' of whatever was going on in the family, often referred to by her grandchildren as the 'Middletown Press'. Her family and friends loved her dearly, and will remember the many memories fondly. She will be missed by all of us. Marie is survived by her sons, John Hood, Jr. and his wife Susan of Higganum, Michael Hood and his wife Gretchen of East Hampton, daughter, Patricia Poissant and her husband Peter of Middletown, and five cherished grandchildren, Brandon Hood, Mason, Travis and Bailey Hood and Brianna Poissant. She was predeceased by her husband, John and brothers, Michael and Anthony Cartelli. A very special thanks to Middlesex Hospital Hospice, especially to Courtney, Ashley and Erin who were supportive and kind beyond words and to Deb from Middlesex home health aides who treated our mom with such dignity, grace and kindness. We will forever be thankful to this group. Due to current conditions, funeral and burial services are private. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the American Cancer Society or Middlesex Health Hospice Care. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

12 entries
May 30, 2020
rip
Terry O'rourke
Acquaintance
May 29, 2020
Marie was such a caring wonderful human being. Every time I came into the Keigwin kitchen she would have her world famous chicken salad waiting for me. She was so funny and nurturing. I missed her so much when she retired. To know that she is gone from this world, makes me so sad. Sleep in peace Marie.
Josi Cook
Coworker
May 29, 2020
Patty & family,
We are Sorry for your loss.
John Santostefano & children
John Santostefano
Neighbor
May 28, 2020
John and Sue ,our thoughts and prayers to your family
Luanna and David Russo
Friend
May 28, 2020
John, Sue and Brandon,
We are so sorry for your loss. Didn't know your Mom, but she sounded like a wonderful women. May she rest in peace.
Cheryl and Michael Santostefano
Cheryl Santostefano
Friend
May 28, 2020
John, Susan and Families. So sorry for your loss!
Rest in peace
Michael Milardo
May 28, 2020
Rest in eternal peace.
May 27, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Hood family. May you find peace and comfort during this difficult time. Praying for and with the family.
Glenda Stuckey
Classmate
May 27, 2020
To Marie's family, I remember meeting her on the 7th floor. That was a while back. She was a determined lady. I'm very glad she was able to be at home with you. My sympathy and keep your memories close. Sincerely, Melinda (Cotter) Shugrue
Melinda Shugrue
May 27, 2020
May 27, 2020
Jon,mike,patty and family,so many great memories growing up with mom hood will never forget those days. Dan & Lori Grasso
Dan&lori Grasso
May 27, 2020
I remember this sweet petite lady from school and sharing our heritage. She was feisty, friendly and a lovely person. I would see her occasionally shopping and we always stopped and had a laughable chat.
Marie; our Lord will make you
Shine like the sun and hold you in the palm of his hand. You are
Now an Angel in heaven, together with.you husband.
Now you can rest.
A friend from many years ago.
(Wish I had your potato salad
recipe!)
