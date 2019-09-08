Home

Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Community of Ss. Isidore and Maria at St. Augustine Church
55 Hopewell Rd
South Glastonbury, CT
View Map
More Obituaries for Marie Skiba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Skiba


1923 - 2019
Marie Skiba Obituary
Marie (Pagliughi) Skiba, 96, of Glastonbury beloved wife of the late Michael J. Skiba, died Thursday Sept. 4, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born February 28, 1923 in Hartford, daughter of the late Antonio and Margaret (Scagnelli) Pagliughi, she was a lifelong resident of Glastonbury. Prior to her retirement Marie had worked for the Glastonbury Bank & Trust Co. for many years. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Ruth Skiba of Glastonbury, 4 granddaughters, Gina Canopari and her fiancé Michael Ebie of FL, Annmarie and David Perazzoli of FL, Lisa and John Papuga of FL, Tricia and Jonathan Caron of Glastonbury, 4 great grandchildren, Nicholas Caron, Ryan Dunne, Andrew Papuga and Abigail Caron. She also leaves a sister Frances Baci of NY, 2 brothers, Anthony Pagliughi and his wife Lorraine of Glastonbury, Paul Pagliughi of East Hartford and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Marie was predeceased by her daughter Donna Canopari, her son Richard Skiba, sister-in-law Nina Pagliughi, brother-in-law Joseph Baci and 2 nephews, Anthony Pagliughi, Jr. and Gregory Pagliughi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Sept. 14 at 10am in the Community of Ss. Isidore and Maria at St. Augustine Church, 55 Hopewell Rd., South Glastonbury. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Glastonbury Volunteer Fire Department, Michael Thurz Fire Chief, 2155 Main St., Glastonbury, CT. 06033. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 8, 2019
