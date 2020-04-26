|
|
Marie Theresa Tremont, 85, of Wethersfield, loving sister, aunt, great aunt and special friend, peacefully passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Hughes Health & Rehabilitation. Marie was born April 27, 1934 and raised in Hartford one of five children to the late Frank J. Sr. and Mathilda (Musante) Tremont. She attended Hartford Schools and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School. She moved to New York in 1969, where she became a Nurses Aide, dedicating 20 years of her life to caring for the infirm at St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers NY. She returned to Connecticut in 2018, residing with her sister Louise in Wethersfield. Marie was a kind hearted soul with a deep passion to assist anyone in need. She enjoyed trips to the casinos, playing cards (especially Set back and Solitaire) as well as an intense game of Cribbage; but most important to her was spending time with her family. Marie will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her loving family, her last remaining sibling, Louise M. LaRosa; three nephews, Richard LaRosa, Michael LaRosa, and Bruce Tremont with his wife Carol, all of Wethersfield; a niece Deborah Porcaro in Florida; a great niece Tiffany (LaRosa) Kostrzewa of FL; as well as her close, dear friends Joann & Tony Singer, with their children Tracey Singer-Strauss (Marie's God Daughter) and her husband and two daughters, Tony Singer and Nicky Singer with their wives and children, all of NY. Along with her parents, Marie was predeceased by her three brothers and their spouses, Frank J. Jr. and Ruth Tremont, Charles J. and Lucy Tremont, William A. and Pat Tremont; brother-in-law Arthur LaRosa; and nephew and God son Thomas LaRosa. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hughes Health and Rehabilitation for their wonderful care of Marie for the short time she was a resident. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced and celebrated at a later date. Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has been entrusted with Marie's funeral arrangements. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020