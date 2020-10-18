Marie-Thérèse Audet Holmes passed away Saturday October 3rd, 2020, with her daughter Jennifer by her side. She was predeceased by her parents Claire Veilleux and Raymond Audet, her husband John Edgar Holmes, Jr., and her sister Marguerite Audet Crescitelli. She leaves behind her son Jonathan Holmes (Sarah) and grandsons Paxton and Kiernan Holmes, daughter Jennifer Holmes Weston (Gareth) and granddaughter Julia Weston and youngest grandson Andrew Weston. Dear friends also mourning her loss include Lucille Crescitelli Roy (Billy) and Margaret Levy. A private Mass will be held at a future date. For full obituary and to share memories of Marie, please visit: marietherese-audet-holmes.forevermissed.com
. To honor Marie, donations may be made in her memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (https://www.nami.org/
).