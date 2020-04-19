|
|
Mrs. Marie Worrell, admirably known by family as Lillie Bee, was born in Wilcox County, Alabama on January 1, 1934. She accepted Christ at an early age at Dixie Grove Baptist Church in Mobile, Alabama. She was married to Mr. Glyne E. Worrell for over 30 years until his passing in July of 1985. During their marriage, Marie and Glyne Worrell lived in Florida but moved to Connecticut in search of a better way of living, in which she remained for 69 years. She is preceded in death by Father, Homer Watts and Mother, Willie Lee Baldwin-Watts, sisters Delia, Rebecca, RoseMary, and Annie Mae. Marie Worrell or better known as Evangelist Marie, enjoyed cooking and entertaining guests, but her greatest joy was the love she had for her family and friends. As a result of her strong family bond, she was instrumental in persuading some of her family, who lived as far away as Barbados, to move to Connecticut where she resided. Marie Worrell worked at the Hartford Hospital Institute for Living as a cook for many years. After retirement, Marie Worrell became the resident caregiver of her immediate family. She was ordained as an Evangelist and attended New Testament Tabernacle faithfully. Marie Worrell will be remembered as a person who had a kind and generous heart. Marie Worrell leaves to cherish and appreciate a life well lived, her son Nathaniel (Rose) Watts of Columbia, South Carolina, stepson Oswald (Ena) Smith of Bloomfield, Connecticut, sisters Sadie (Warren) Hardy, Mattye Ellis, brothers Homer (Mary) Watts, James (Josephine) Watts, and Thedress (Deborah) Campbell. She leaves her grandchildren, Nathaniel G. Watts Jr., Yvette Diggs, Lorinda Watts, Damon (Laura) Watts, Jeneen Walker, and Jermar (Janice) Watts. She also leaves 14 greatgrandchildren, 2 great- greatgrandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and many other loving relatives and caring friends who will truly miss her. A private visitation and celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Worrell. To leave a message of comfort for the family and view the funeral service via Livestream, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2:00PM.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020