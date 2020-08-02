Marilyn (Cohen) Schwedel, of Bloomfield, CT, died August 1, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Hyman and Bess (Kesluk) Cohen. She is survived by her husband, Alan R. Schwedel; her son, H. Andrew Schwedel and his wife Erica Breckner Schwedel and her grandchildren, Daniel James Schwedel and Emily Claire Schwedel of New Canaan, CT; her sister, Janet C. Davidson and her husband Aron of Mount Laurel, NJ; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. To keep family and friends safe, private funeral services will be held at the Temple Beth Sholom Memorial Park, Manchester, CT, with Rabbi James Rosen of Beth El Temple, West Hartford, CT, officiating. For those who would like to make a memorial donation, please consider Foodshare, 450 Woodland Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002-1342, or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements are entrusted to the Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Marilyn, please visit online at: www.weinsteinmortuary.com